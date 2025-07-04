Locks and Keys Wholesale on the Globy Platform: Overview and Popular Products

Despite the fact that the crime rate is decreasing every year, the popularity of devices that protect citizens' property is not decreasing. For instance, classic locks, numbered cable locks, and smart digital key storage cases are in demand. The great news is that you can order such equipment in bulk at any time using the B2B marketplace. Now, we recommend the Globy platform, where you may find products from the best manufacturers at the lowest prices. To get started, you need to go to the official website, register, or log in using Google. Next, choose your company's line of business: trading, supply of goods, purchase, or logistics services. Today, Globy is one of the most profitable marketplaces with a good reputation. More than forty thousand customers have registered on the platform. Let's list the main benefits of Globy below:
In order to buy in bulk on Globy, you ought to visit the catalog and find the right product. If you haven't found the item you need, you can leave a purchase request to quickly find a supplier. Be sure to read the description of the item in the product card. If you like the item, you can contact the supplier. As your discussion progresses, the size of the batch and the total cost of the batch are determined. If the supplier does not deliver, then you can find the charterer on the Globy website in the Q-Logistics section. There are other useful services on the platform. For instance, you may redeem an overstayed cargo by paying less than the base cost. On Globy, you can find announcements of upcoming exhibitions, fairs, and conferences. You can also find interesting materials in the "Industry Insights" section. Let's try to further consider several products from the B2B Locks & Keys section that have been most popular lately.
SDKSB is a safe box for storing keys. The box is attached to the gate of your house, the wall, or the car. To open it, you can enter a code, use a smart device (watch, phone, etc.), or use a finger touchpad. The safe is made of durable material (metal, rubber, plastic) and is not susceptible to corrosion. You can use biometrics, meaning the device can recognize fingerprints. The SDKSB is used to store keys. After opening the box, you get a key for the house, the car, the garage, etc. You can connect to the safe box and have permanent access to the device. If someone tries to open your safe box, you will receive an alert on your phone. Now, you don't have to carry your keys with you; you can store them in the SDKSB and not worry that they will fall into the hands of an attacker. You can buy such safe boxes in bulk from a Chinese manufacturer. The port of departure is Shenzhen. Payment method includes quick transfer and PayPal. The full product description can be viewed on Globy.
DANCL is a lock that allows you to save your two–wheeled vehicles from theft: a bicycle, a scooter, a motorcycle. You can choose the size yourself; sizes from 15 to 24 inches are available. The material of the product is a high-strength zinc alloy. The alloy has great durability and wear resistance. In other words, the cable will last the owner for more than one year. The lock is made of mild steel. It consists of discs with numbers; by rotating the discs, the user enters a code that unlatches the lock. The owner can set any code before using it. This design allows you to quickly activate the lock when you leave and quickly open it when you return. Payment methods include CAD, Quick transfer, PayPal, and L/C. Delivery is carried out from India; the port of dispatch is determined after agreement with the buyer. If you want to find out the price of transportation, click the "Find out the freight cost" button in the product profile on Globy. After registering on the platform, you can use the tools for free.
- registration on the website in a couple of minutes;
- secure and profitable transactions on the platform;
- free tools on the website;
- no transaction fees;
- large selection of locks, safe boxes, etc.
In order to buy in bulk on Globy, you ought to visit the catalog and find the right product. If you haven't found the item you need, you can leave a purchase request to quickly find a supplier. Be sure to read the description of the item in the product card. If you like the item, you can contact the supplier. As your discussion progresses, the size of the batch and the total cost of the batch are determined. If the supplier does not deliver, then you can find the charterer on the Globy website in the Q-Logistics section. There are other useful services on the platform. For instance, you may redeem an overstayed cargo by paying less than the base cost. On Globy, you can find announcements of upcoming exhibitions, fairs, and conferences. You can also find interesting materials in the "Industry Insights" section. Let's try to further consider several products from the B2B Locks & Keys section that have been most popular lately.
Smart Digital Key Safe Box
SDKSB is a safe box for storing keys. The box is attached to the gate of your house, the wall, or the car. To open it, you can enter a code, use a smart device (watch, phone, etc.), or use a finger touchpad. The safe is made of durable material (metal, rubber, plastic) and is not susceptible to corrosion. You can use biometrics, meaning the device can recognize fingerprints. The SDKSB is used to store keys. After opening the box, you get a key for the house, the car, the garage, etc. You can connect to the safe box and have permanent access to the device. If someone tries to open your safe box, you will receive an alert on your phone. Now, you don't have to carry your keys with you; you can store them in the SDKSB and not worry that they will fall into the hands of an attacker. You can buy such safe boxes in bulk from a Chinese manufacturer. The port of departure is Shenzhen. Payment method includes quick transfer and PayPal. The full product description can be viewed on Globy.
Durable Alpine Number Cable Loc
DANCL is a lock that allows you to save your two–wheeled vehicles from theft: a bicycle, a scooter, a motorcycle. You can choose the size yourself; sizes from 15 to 24 inches are available. The material of the product is a high-strength zinc alloy. The alloy has great durability and wear resistance. In other words, the cable will last the owner for more than one year. The lock is made of mild steel. It consists of discs with numbers; by rotating the discs, the user enters a code that unlatches the lock. The owner can set any code before using it. This design allows you to quickly activate the lock when you leave and quickly open it when you return. Payment methods include CAD, Quick transfer, PayPal, and L/C. Delivery is carried out from India; the port of dispatch is determined after agreement with the buyer. If you want to find out the price of transportation, click the "Find out the freight cost" button in the product profile on Globy. After registering on the platform, you can use the tools for free.